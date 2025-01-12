It’s been quite some time since I’ve put out a video. I’ve been wanting to reinvigorate my channel and add new content, so I made a short video today on what I think are some of the things we should be on guard for in the coming months.
Check out the video, subscribe to my YouTube channel, and be on the lookout for more new videos. Thanks!
All good things to consider and do! For me, what we lack in this society is: 1. integrity This means actions are right or wrong and we do not base our decision of this on who is doing it. I have seen people change like flipping on and off like a light switch. This first really hit me in the antiwar movement under Bush. Under Obama, the antiwar movement caved almost completely. I was stunned by the rapidity of this. War and trying to stop/prevent it seems like a worthy goal which I thought people honestly believed in. I was wrong. Once Obama came in he could commit any atrocity.
Now with Trump, people who have opposed at least some wars (many supporters are Christian Zionists so they agree with war/genocide/ethnic cleansing of/on the Palestinian people) but they are cheering simply taking Greenland and the Panama Canal by force, reconsidering war with Russia, loving war with Iran and have no understand about what is happening to people in Syria--so terrorism is all good now!!!
This is another light switch and that cannot happen if people honor having integrity. Integrity is something you commit to inside yourself, that you will be a person of honor who tries to be truthful about reality and act towards others with honor. Integrity precludes worshiping any other person be that Musk or Trump. I see a lot of worship going on right now. It needs to stop!
2. Religious zealotry is a freaking disaster. I noticed at the beginning of covid, Christians worked with other religions and people who didn't have any religion to achieve freedom for all. No one was hated because they wouldn't bend the knee to Christianity. I saw incredibly brave Christians, like mega church pastors, who got arrested for living their beliefs, standing up to unjust power. Many atheists who stood strong against injustice and cruelty. We worked together and we were all stronger for it. Now I see way too many Christians being Zionists and/or Triumphalists. They only accept other like minded Christians and they hate the rest of us. Convert or else! This is completely unacceptable. This is not the mind of a free people or a kind people.
It is another light switch. That means manipulation to me. To go from open heartedly working with other people for justice to hating everyone who doesn't bend the knee--that is evil. It is injustice and I am asking Christians doing this to stop it.
Those are two things that come to my mind. Good work laying out things to watch out for in this video!
Good job. Keep them coming!