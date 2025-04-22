Image found here

We've all encountered the idea of the “wolf in sheep's clothing.” Generally, we interpret this as a warning against deception. For example, we’ve also all been urged at some point to remember that “looks can be deceiving.” We've even heard that we shouldn't “judge a book by its cover,” though this is often meant to convey that the object being assessed is more important or valuable than its appearance might suggest.

Let’s focus on the concept of the wolf in sheep’s clothing. The phrase originates from a passage in the New Testament that is part of the Sermon on the Mount. In Matthew 7:15, we read the following cautionary words from Jesus: “Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep's clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves.”

What exactly is a “wolf in sheep’s clothing?” We can all understand that things are not always as they seem. This can certainly be the case with people, given that some individuals may choose to present themselves in ways that are quite different than their true selves. We’ll come back to this.

I mention Christ’s admonition above for two reasons. First, it is the origin of the phrase. Second, and more importantly, it presents an important message that we must consistently remember because we are now in a fundamentally spiritual war. That said, I wish to apply the phrase broadly here. My objective here is to present the idea not so much in a specifically religious way but rather in a type of counterespionage way (while acknowledging that the war we are in is fundamentally spiritual and that truly effective discernment therefore must be spiritually informed).

What exactly is counterespionage? For our purposes here, we might simply state that it’s the sum of activities performed to prevent espionage. In other words, it’s the steps taken by a person or group to guard against unwanted intelligence activities conducted by an adversary.

Before going further, we must understand that there is a relationship between espionage and propaganda.

Strategy, Espionage and Propaganda

Intelligence collection and analysis are a major component in crafting strategies to achieve certain ends within a given population. Certain narratives will be developed to assist the target population in accepting the strategy, ideally with as little resistance as can be managed. Therefore, espionage activities are performed to identify critical vulnerabilities that can be strategically exploited. In fact, in his tome on the history of strategy, Lawrence Freedman details the contributions to strategy of Edward Bernays, whom he refers to as a “natural strategist” and as “the best available example of the working propagandist at this time.”[1] Bernays was the nephew of Sigmund Freud and was often referred to as the “father of public relations.” Despite this seemingly innocuous descriptor, the ideas promoted in his famous works such as Crystallizing Public Opinion (1923), the aptly named Propaganda (1928), and “The Engineering of Consent” (1947) cemented his legacy as a pioneer of modern propaganda. (Personally, I find the title of the article “The Engineering of Consent” to be more sinister than the in-your-face title of his book Propaganda).

Propaganda can have a variety of purposes, such as to shape opinion, manipulate behavior, or to deceive. It’s important to remember that “surprise is the intended result of deception.”[2] In other words, deception is meant to fool people to the point that they are unprepared for, and thus unable to adequately resist, what is coming.

Our personal or collective counterespionage activities should make us less susceptible to strategies employing propaganda. It should help us, to the extent possible, avoid surprise.

I've been offering the idea that we should all acquaint ourselves with intelligence literature. The Cold War backdrop provides a never ending well of such material. Old spy novels and movies are a great way to do this. In addition to fiction, there are many great nonfiction works as well that can round out anyone's understanding of espionage in order to find lessons that can be applied by everyday people in our current world. Of particular value is the study of long term intelligence operations or subversion campaigns inflicted throughout history. This can aid in cultivating a counterespionage mindset.

Counterespionage Mindset

A counterespionage mindset is exactly what it sounds like. It’s the mental framework necessary for operating in the world we live in without being taken advantage of. It’s the ability to sift through the disinformation and deliberately competing narratives without being manipulated by those who wish to enslave the public (and often get the public to consent to their own enslavement). Like anything else, it is a skillset that can be developed. A few steps toward developing this mindset might be studying certain concepts such as the following (along with explanations I have given elsewhere):

We are in a deep war. Deep war involves worldview warfare. Worldview warfare requires deception. Avoiding deception requires discernment. Understanding complex psyops assists in acquiring discernment.

Exercising proper discernment requires humility. The #1 step in discernment is acknowledging that everyone is susceptible to being duped. Thinking that we are “too smart” to fall for propaganda is a surefire way to be deceived and/or manipulated in other ways.

Now, about that wolf in sheep’s clothing….

The Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing

Last August, I presented the following simple allegory in a post on Twitter (X):

The wolfmaster presents the sheep with two wolves: one is an obvious wolf & the other is a wolf in sheep's clothing. The sheep readily identify the obvious wolf & run away. In attempting to run from the obvious wolf, they run straight to the wolf in sheep's clothing, begging & pleading for help. They pledge their full support & devotion to the wolf in sheep's clothing. The wolfmaster smiles & licks his lips as he observes the willingness of the sheep to unknowingly consent to their own demise.

My clear intent with this simple explanation was to initially draw a stark distinction between the two wolves. While the one is obviously a wolf who makes no effort to disguise who he is, the other attempts to conceal his true nature in order to deceive.

Of course, there’s no real difference in nature between the two wolves. However, one has a certain role to play that requires him to assume a character. He has a certain script he must adhere to that is different than the other.

Image found here

I then followed my initial statement up with a few additional thoughts to complete the explanation:

A small number of sheep recognize the true identity of the imposter & exclaim: "That's not a sheep! That's a wolf in sheep's clothing!" The majority of the sheep, however, do not listen. Their fear of the obvious wolf clouds their judgment. They're captivated by the promises of the wolf in sheeps clothing - the promises to protect the sheep from the obvious wolf.

In this simple, perhaps even humorous post, I first meant to draw a distinction between the two wolves, as I mentioned above. Yet both are wolves. Both are predators and both are dangerous. However, there is a clear distinction that must be understood. One of these wolves is far more dangerous than the other.

We can’t necessarily assume that one is larger, more aggressive, or even hungrier than the other. So what makes the one wolf more dangerous than the other?

One wolf is seen for what he is and the other is perceived as something he is not.

The danger presented by the first wolf, that comes in his own clothing so to speak, is somewhat mitigated by the fact that the sheep readily recognize him as a significant threat. While this alone does not ensure their safety, it at least means they are aware of the gravity of the situation. In theory, now that they are alerted to peril, they could react in some manner (this is why I strongly advocate for sheep militias 😎- sorry, couldn’t resist).

The second wolf, by nature, shouldn’t really be any more dangerous. However, in this case, the danger is amplified precisely because of what he is not. That wolf has fooled the sheep into accepting him and flocking to him. Above, we read that deception is meant to generate surprise - imagine the shock experienced by the flock when their “fellow sheep” viciously attacks, revealing who he truly is to his unsuspecting victims.

In the first case, the danger is mitigated because of what the wolf is, but in the second it is amplified because of what he is not.

Let’s now take it one step further.

What if the two wolves are working together, as I imply above? What if they are both operating on orders (i.e. scripts) they have received from some senior director, or “wolfmaster”….? What if there is a coordinated strategy that the wolves have employed? What if the wolfmaster wanted the sheep to choose to move towards danger? The sheep have run towards the threat. They have consented - though perhaps without recognizing it - to their own demise. They have become agents of their own destruction.

Why is consent so important to the wolfmaster?

I believe this simple allegory illustrates a situation we commonly encounter. We are often presented with wolves. We recognize the obvious wolves and then rightly point and shout “That’s a wolf!” It doesn’t require much discernment to ascertain this type of threat. It’s obvious. So let us then think strategically for a moment and put ourselves in the wolfmaster’s position. Wouldn’t it make sense for him to put a wolf in disguise amongst our flock, so that wolf can also point and shout “That’s a wolf” alongside us, knowing full well that he is just as much of a wolf as his brother that he’s pointing at?

(I wonder if the sheep militia ever puts wolf’s clothing on a sheep so he can infiltrate the pack and listen to the secrets discussed in the den??)

Conclusion

As we develop our counterespionage mindset, let’s remember:

Some wolves are meant to be recognized as wolves. Not everyone that points and shouts “That’s a wolf!” is a sheep.

The most dangerous wolf is not he who comes dressed as himself. It’s the wolf that dons the persona of a sheep (The word persona comes from the ancient Greek term for mask, as in those used in ancient theatrical productions).

Image found here

If you like this content, please consider subscription and/or a tip. Any support is highly appreciated.

Tip Jar

Citations:

[1]. Lawrence Freedman, Strategy: A History (Oxford: Oxford University Press, 2013), 340-1.

[2]. Barton Whaley, Practise to Deceive: Learning Curves of Military Deception Planners, (Annapolis: Naval Institute Press, 2016), 1.