On May 7, 2025, the Department of Defense published a memo in which it admitted in writing that the implementation of its covid shot mandate was unlawful. This echoes similar remarks made by Secretary Pete Hegseth in a video released on April 23, 2025. The May 7 memo offered updated guidance on DoD's ongoing plan to offer records correction for those impacted by the mandate. I go through the memo offering my thoughts on what I think is good and where I think the plan still falls short.

