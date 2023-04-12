Ideas and Actions

Kelly TEWSON
Apr 12, 2023

Dang! This was beautifully written. My son is still in, hung in there as an unvaxxed soldier. He will ETS soon. He can't stand with Traitors. Thx for your stance and your bravery to stand against evil.

Daryl
Apr 15, 2023

Thank you for your courage and bravery. This is a well written piece that I intend to share with every friend and family member military and civilian. I almost completely agree with everything. I retired from service 14 years ago but this is so close to my heart. I have been sounding the alarm on this for 3 years but on the larger problems facing our military and our country for what I think had been about 7 years or so now. The whole C0vid scam and the ensuing b10warfare against our people and other free western democracies is just the current chapter in a much larger master plan.

