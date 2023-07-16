Ideas and Actions

Paul Black
Jul 17, 2023Edited

Your integrity is inspiring. The situation worrying. I do not buy the Q White / Black Hat nonsense but what you have laid out is a cautionary tale akin to why Hippocratic Oath and Nuremberg negation by the majority of Health Professionals that has occurred. Also why Teachers fall in line with CRT and LGBTQ+ indoctrination. Humanity / Society is screwed. We save ourselves or resign ourselves to untainted death striving to stay true to what our Maker and his Son indicated. We have a few like Spartacus but most are Truman show participants.

Dave Writes Sometimes
Jul 17, 2023

I'll not share some others' beliefs that the entire world is literally on fire. I just can't share their strange apocalyptic dreams. "Significant strategic threat" is closer to truth than "game over". We have a big problem, not a death rattle. An existential threat (or perceived one, anyway) would probably get most people back to caring about actual combat readiness. We've seen similar jackassery between most major conflicts, unfortunately. The danger of peacetime is a decline in appropriate prioritization.

Instead of catastrophizing I'll say that I agree with you. My confidence in senior command and all in-between is somewhere around going or gone. As for your article, it is balanced and well written for laymen and professionals alike. I would have been honored to command under your guidon instead of what I got, if my non-tab-having-ass can say such things.

