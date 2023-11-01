Ideas and Actions

TFish
Nov 1, 2023

War finds expression in the physical, psychological, neurological, social, and spiritual realms. We are, however, conditioned to conceive of it as a physical thing, with mostly physical characteristics. Nothing could be further from the truth.

In many respects, the battlefield has been laid for decades, centuries. We enter the battlefield, even unknowingly, the day we are born.

SusanRF
Nov 5, 2023

Yes...attacking in material ways that are known vessels within the human body supporting connection to G*d/higher realms. Blocking access or corrupting pathways to the three "suns" of illumination within the human body. The wireless spiritual network, that connects Earth, plants, animals, humans to the larger galactic plane. Control of frequency, through control of chatter, images, sociocultural climate...all measurable on the meta scale. War strikes a tone-- if it were music, it would be the "Devil's Chord"...dissonant to the harmony of a true connected human. All of this to block the natural evolution of humanity...attempts to change the linear progression of mankind toward higher altruism from positive slope to negative slope -- yes, the genetic component of altruism was identified when the human genome was sequenced (probably wayyy before that). Ultimately, a Dark/light proxy war in the human realm. Reminds me of A Midsummer Night's Dream with gods toying with humans.

