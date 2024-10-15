Ideas and Actions

IPAK-EDU Firelight Talk Replay
Catch the Replay on CHD.TV
  
Brad Miller

September 2024

A Two-Year View
My Assessment Two Years After Leaving the Army
  
August 2024

What's Your Favorite Sport?
My favorite sport is golf.
  
The 2024 Olympic Games
Some Initial Thoughts
  
July 2024

Upcoming Event: CHD Military Chapter 'Guardians of Warriors' Conference!
On August 31, 2024, the Children’s Health Defense Military Chapter will host the ‘Guardians of Warriors’ Conference!
  
What’s in a Nickname?
The following is a simple short story I wrote awhile back.
  
"Shadow Agencies"
Upcoming Course at IPAK-EDU
  
July 4th
Independence Day, a Nation in Distress, & Service to Country
  
March 2024

West Point and Duty, Honor, Country
Duty, Honor, Country: Those three hallowed words reverently dictate what you ought to be, what you can be, what you will be.
  
Reading Kennedy
Upcoming Course at IPAK-EDU
  
New at IPAK-EDU: Office Hours with me
Allow me to announce a new initiative at IPAK-EDU: Office Hours with Brad Miller.
  
February 2024

