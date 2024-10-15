Ideas and Actions
IPAK-EDU Firelight Talk Replay
Catch the Replay on CHD.TV
11 hrs ago
Brad Miller
September 2024
A Two-Year View
My Assessment Two Years After Leaving the Army
Sep 16
Brad Miller
August 2024
What's Your Favorite Sport?
My favorite sport is golf.
Aug 6
Brad Miller
The 2024 Olympic Games
Some Initial Thoughts
Aug 6
Brad Miller
July 2024
Upcoming Event: CHD Military Chapter 'Guardians of Warriors' Conference!
On August 31, 2024, the Children’s Health Defense Military Chapter will host the ‘Guardians of Warriors’ Conference!
Jul 31
Brad Miller
What’s in a Nickname?
The following is a simple short story I wrote awhile back.
Jul 30
Brad Miller
"Shadow Agencies"
Upcoming Course at IPAK-EDU
Jul 23
Brad Miller
July 4th
Independence Day, a Nation in Distress, & Service to Country
Jul 4
Brad Miller
March 2024
West Point and Duty, Honor, Country
Duty, Honor, Country: Those three hallowed words reverently dictate what you ought to be, what you can be, what you will be.
Mar 19
Brad Miller
Reading Kennedy
Upcoming Course at IPAK-EDU
Mar 13
Brad Miller
New at IPAK-EDU: Office Hours with me
Allow me to announce a new initiative at IPAK-EDU: Office Hours with Brad Miller.
Mar 8
Brad Miller
February 2024
Newly Released Interview by Tucker Carlson
Yesterday, Tucker Carlson’s team released an interview he did with me shortly after we put out our Declaration of Military Accountability (the…
Feb 29
Brad Miller
